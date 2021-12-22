Ashley Park Discusses Her Awkward Behind-the-Scenes Wardrobe Mistake on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Ashley Park Dishes on Her Awkward Behind-the-Scenes Wardrobe Malfunction on Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’

Ashley Park may look like Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris Season 2, but her wardrobe wasn’t always on point.

In a recent interview, the singer and actor, who got her big break in Netflix’s Paris comedy, talked about her time on set.

Park revealed what it was like to film in France (spoiler: “very cold”) and recounted a less-than-ideal wardrobe malfunction she encountered during a break from filming.

This is what transpired.

Park revealed the story behind a photo she took with co-stars Lily Collins (Emily Cooper) and Camille Razat (Camille) in an interview with Elite Daily.

The three actors were huddled together in puffer coats and fluffy robes in the photo, which she posted on Instagram in November.

According to Park, the photo was taken in the chilly South of France; Emily, Mindy, and Camille leave Paris in season 2 to visit St.

On a girls’ trip to St. Tropez.

“We’re still wearing our winter coats, which have been our best friends all season.”

It was simply very cold in France.

“We started filming in April and pretended it was summer, so we were always in our jammies, especially at night,” she explained.

Many fans adored the intimate photograph, but they were unaware of what transpired shortly after it was taken.

“What’s funny about this — keeping warm with each other, huddling close,” Park recalled, “is that the dress I’m wearing is a full latex white dress.”

“All night long, we were filming.”

Oh my goodness, this is the polar opposite of glam.

My latex dress just split when I got up because it was so cold then warm and all that.”

Oh, no!

Park went on to say that because she hadn’t finished filming her scenes as Mindy yet, the wardrobe department had to make do.

“I remember Lily’s and my dressers just duct taping it from the inside, and we were like, ‘This is quite funny,'” she concluded.

This meme is from the previous season.

But our newwww season will be available on @netflix in just a few hours!! My favorite part is being able to hang out with my sister and the GOAT @lilycollins(hashtag)EmilyInParis2(hashtag)emilyinparispic.twitter.comu0LaOHE2FT.

Apart from the wardrobe malfunction and the cold weather, Park told Elite Daily that filming season 2 was a blast.

She went into great depth…

