Ashley Park on Mindy Having “More of a Space and Voice” in Season 2 of “Emily in Paris”

Season 2 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris has given fans plenty to talk about.

Much of the drama (and comedy) has revolved around protagonist Emily’s tumultuous love life, but in the second season, Ashley Park’s portrayal of Mindy gains new depth.

Ashley Park reflects on what it was like to play Mindy and what she hopes will happen for the character in the future as Emily in Paris fans have fallen even more in love with this fun character.

Emily in Paris is about Emily Cooper (Lily Collins).

When the young marketing strategist is dispatched to Paris to work on a luxury marketing firm’s social media revamp, she is living her dream job.

The first season premiered in 2020, and it featured a lot of Emily’s antics, with a particular focus on her steamy love life.

Fans yearned for more, but the pandemic had even the show’s stars questioning whether there would be a second season.

“When our first season came out, it was the height of the pandemic, so we were all separated, didn’t get to celebrate together, and we didn’t know if the second season was going to be able to happen,” actor Ashley Park (who plays Emily’s BFF Mindy) explained to Vogue.

Fortunately, the stars aligned, and Season 2 was born.

In December, it was released on Netflix.

22nd of February, 2021

Emily in Paris returns for a second season, promising more of the same: more drama, more laughs, and more chaotic romps through Emily’s love life.

Park’s character Mindy is another element that gets a lot more fleshed out in season 2.

This season, Mindy transitions from a clear sidekick to a dynamic character in her own right.

“Showcasing Park’s Broadway background, Mindy’s musical ambitions are front-and-center as she gigs her way through Paris and gets to sing everything from BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ to an original song composed for the show,” writes Vogue writer Ilana Kaplan.

Park explained to People how this new take on Mindy gave fans more of the character.

Mindy has “definitely more space, voice, and screen time this season,” according to Park, and Emily gets to know Mindy better.

