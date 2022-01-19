Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls dazzles in a figure-hugging gown in a series of sultry photos.

Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls dazzles in a figure-hugging gown in sexy snaps.

In this figure-hugging cutaway dress, ASHLEY Roberts looks trim at 40, and her mother could soon have a sexy wardrobe of her own.

These photos of the Pussycat Dolls singer were shared on Instagram by the fashion-conscious singer.

Then she revealed that as a birthday present, she intends to revamp her mother’s wardrobe.

“My mother turns 70 this year, so I need to start planning what I’m going to do for her,” DJ Ashley said on her Heart Breakfast show.

“Wow, that’s a big deal.”

That is a significant accomplishment.

I’m planning a surprise for her.

“I saw an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where KIM put together all of these outfits for her mother and thought, ‘That’s a cute idea.'”

“Because my mother enjoys fashion, I’m thinking of putting together a few outfits and giving her a fun treasure chest.”

Her mother will be the talk of the town if she wears a dress like this.