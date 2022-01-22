Ashley Siren of Teen Mom shares a photo from the Family Reunion and says Gary Shirley and Zach Davis “would rather be anywhere else.”

Ashley Siren of TEEN Mom shared a photo of the family reunion and said Gary Shirley and Zach Davis, the baby daddies, “would rather be anywhere else.”

The first episode of the franchise spin-off aired on January 11th, and it delivered on the drama that was promised.

Ashley posted a picture of the Family Reunion Teen Moms having fun on a sunny day.

Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Cheyenne Floyd were among the mothers who made funny faces and posed for the camera.

Gary Shirley and Zach Davis, the baby daddies, were spotted in the background of the photo, looking like they weren’t having as much fun as the rest of the family.

“The way that @z.terrel and @itsgarytime would rather be anywhere else…” Ashley captioned the photo, mocking their deadpan expressions.

“He didn’t understand the assignment,” Zach’s fiancée Cheyenne said.

“I love it!” wrote Leah.

Ashley and Jade get into a brutal screaming match in the premiere, which ends on a cliffhanger.

The second episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion picked up right where the first left off, with Jade and Ashley in a raging screaming match.

When Ashley said she thought Jade was on “the same drugs as her mother” the day after their massive fight, fans slammed her for going too far.

The brawl, which began as an “airing out” session last week, ended with security holding both MTV stars back as Ashley threatened, “I’m gonna take your head off your shoulders,” and Jade threatened, “teach her a lesson like her mama should.”

In a confessional, Cheyenne exclaimed, “Not the moms.”

But, as Ashley and her now-husband Bar Smith discussed the next morning, it appeared that Ashley had slept on a particularly stinging remark.

Before reassuring Bar that she “did good last night,” the Teen Mom 2 star added:

“She takes the same medications as her mother.

“That’s the best I can come up with.”

Many fans were probably taken aback by Ashley’s actions.

“She’s on the same drugs as her mother,” one Twitter user wrote, “but this is who y’all defending??? Lmfao Ashley is a joke.”

“Come on, Ashley, if you speak your mind, don’t expect people to be nice to you…

Then you go on to say that you believe they’re on drugs, which they aren’t…

