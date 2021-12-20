Ashley Tisdale trolls her Ice Princess premiere red carpet look from 2005.

Watch Ashley Tisdale troll her Ice Princess premiere red carpet look from 2005.

Ashley Tisdale and her now-famous outfit from the 2005 premiere of Ice Princess are almost certain to have caught your eye.

Now, the actress is taking a direct shot at her iconic photo.

Ashley Tisdale’s iconic style will always be a little “he said, she said.”

Ashley’s memorable outfit for the red-carpet premiere of the Disney film Ice Princess has continued to live on through memes—and overall Internet chatter—despite the fact that her style at the time was peak 2000s-chic.

Fast forward to the present day, and Ashley herself joins the conversation to discuss her outfit.

In her latest TikTok video, the 19-year-old alum of High School Musical poked fun at the now-famous photo, captioning it, “When I decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere.”

Ashley’s outfit consisted of a white graphic T-shirt and light blue jeans, which she paired with a gold sequined mini skirt over her denim.

The actress accessorized with a few necklaces, a pair of gold flats, and a piano bag clutch.

Ashley mouthed an audio clip of Tyra Banks from her days as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, saying, “It’s so bad, I want to give you a zero, but that’s not possible,” in her TikTok.

So here’s one for you.”

And, while she now gives her look a low rating, it’s clear from the comments that the bar was set pretty high at the time—and it will be until the end of time.

“You WERE THE MOMENT,” one user wrote, while another added, “Oh no baby, this was 100 out of 10.” But perhaps another user said it best, writing, “Except this is literal inspo in 2021, so ur winning.” (Yes, layering skirts over pants has resurfaced as a trend.)

Ashley Tisdale was a fashion icon who was ahead of her time.

