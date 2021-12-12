Ashley Williams has a special bond with the actress who portrays her mother in Hallmark Movies’ “Sister Swap”

Ashley Williams has a special bond with the actor who portrays her mother in Hallmark Movies’ “Sister Swap.”

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who are real-life sisters, play sisters in two new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

The episode Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday aired on Sunday, December 1st.

The first episode of Sister Swap: Christmas in the City will air on Sunday, December 1st.

When it came to casting their on-screen mother, the sisters (who are also executive producers on the films) went to someone they knew well: their real mother’s best friend.

Williams was an integral part of the development of both Sister Swap films.

She said she had “a heavy hand in every aspect” of production, from script meetings to being on set every day of the six-week shoot to the months-long post-production process, in an Instagram post.

The former star of How I Met Your Mother also helped with casting.

Another Worldactor Anna Holbrook was her choice to play her movie mom Debbie.

Holbrook starred as Sharlene Hudson on the soap from 1988 to 1999, winning a Daytime Emmy for her performance in 1996.

Having Holbrook play their mother in the Sister Swap movies was a particularly emotional experience for Williams and Williams-Paisley.

Linda Williams, their biological mother, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease five years ago.

Where the Light Gets In was written by Williams-Paisley about her mother’s dementia experience.

In her memoir, the Father of the Brideactor wrote, “I gradually lost sight of the mother I used to know.”

“I was taken aback by the woman, who appeared to be becoming increasingly strange.”

Linda Williams posted on Instagram that Holbrook had been her best friend for 35 years.

“When we were casting the actress to play our mother in the (hashtag)sisterswap movies,” she wrote, “@hallmarkchannel agreed with us.”

“There could not have been a more deserving actress or a more meaningful human being to play our mother.”

According to Williams, having Holbrook in both Hallmark Christmas movies was an incredibly special experience, despite the fact that there were a lot of tears and hugs during filming.

“We talked about how much my mother was enjoying every second of it,” she wrote.

“On her days off from shooting, she came over and played with my kids, whom she affectionately refers to as Banana.”

“Grief doesn’t go away,” Williams continued.

“When my mother’s heart stopped beating, the first person I called was Anna.

