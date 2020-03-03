Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are ”Freaking Out” Thanks to Netflix’s Cheer

You could say that Ashton Kutcherand Mila Kunis are “fangirling” over Netflix’s hit show Cheer.

The docuseries, following the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Texas, was immediately a hit among Netflix viewers and celebrities alike (celebrities, they binge-watch just like us!).

Now it looks like one of our favorite celeb couples is getting attention from the cast of Cheer after Ashton shared on Instagram that he received a special package from them.

“Mila and I are officially freaking out. #navarro,” Ashton captioned his post, alongside a package wrapped in sleek wrapping paper with a special note.

The note read, “Ashton + Mila, we heard you’re a fan! Your support means the world to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team.”

However, that’s all Ashton posted… leaving us hanging and curious to know what’s inside the box. Ashton’s next Instagram post better be a video of him and Mila doing an unboxing and revealing what’s inside.

Of course, we’re not the only ones who are curious. Actress Alanna Masterson commented on Ashton’s post, writing, “Jerry better be hiding in that box!!!!!!”

NFL football player JJ Watt also commented, “Welcome to the Ring of Fire!!”

Everyone else in the comments was asking for more context and a little more background story to them receiving this gift. We can only hope Ashton reads their comments and delivers.

Most recently, Kendall Jenner also showed how much of a fan of Cheer she was when she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After declaring herself a superfan of the docu-series, host Ellen DeGeneres surprised Kendall with the opportunity to join the Navarro College Cheer Team with a special stunt demonstration led by stars Morgan Simianer, T.T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey and James Thomas.

She even got suited up in her own Navarro cheer gear and the Cheer cast taught her a basic but impressive routine that she could nail in a jiff.