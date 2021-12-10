Aside from ‘Happiness,’ here are three of Park Hyung-sik’s most well-known Korean dramas.

Aside from ‘Happiness,’ here are three of Park Hyung-sik’s most well-known K-dramas.

In his most recent Korean drama, Happiness, South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik is dominating TV ratings.

Park’s first role after being discharged from the military in January 2021 is in the K-drama.

His character, who is trying to stay alive and stop a viral outbreak that turns people into bloodthirsty monsters, has captivated fans.

Park, however, made a name for himself on television by starring alongside Park Bo-young in a well-known fan-favorite romance K-drama.

Park starred in Aaron Korsch’s hit legal drama Suits in a Korean remake in 2018.

The storyline was condensed to fit the 16-episode run-time standard, unlike the original American series.

Go Yeon-woo, Park’s character, is the Korean version of Michael Ross (Patrick J Adams).

Despite not having a law degree, Yeon-woo is hired by a legal law firm because of his retentive memory.

His boss is Choi Kang-seok (Jang Dong-gun), who is the same person as Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

According to SBS, the Korean version of Suits is more effective than the American version at building tension and drama.

“While there were hints of this in the original Suits,” SBS said, “they didn’t come close to the Korean version.” The K-drama remake incorporates typical Korean elements such as chaebol heirs, conglomerate corruption, and excessive drama.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, a 2016 historical K-drama, is a well-known historical K-drama.

It’s a coming-of-age story about a group of male warriors that’s also a love story.

As Sammaekjong Kim Ji-dwi, Park Hyung-sik played the lead.

People in the palace try to kill Sammaekjong to gain political power, so he goes into hiding under his mother’s orders.

Sammaekjong joins the Hwarang, an elite group of warriors dedicated to defending the thrones and combating corruption.

The warriors, on the other hand, have no idea that they are surrounded by the future king.

The female character Kim Ah-ro (Go A-ra) also has a romance story in the K-drama.

Viki has a version of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Only a few K-dramas are considered classics, and every true fan has seen them.

Strong Girl Bong-soon was a popular Korean drama that featured fantasy, romance, a love triangle, drama, and a swoon-worthy male lead.

Ahn Min-hyuk was played by Park.

Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young) is the protagonist of Strong Girl Bong-soon.

