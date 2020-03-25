Asterix maker Uderzo passed away | NOS

Asterix artist Albert Uderzo passed away at the age of 92. His family informs the French news agency AFP that Uderzo died of cardiac arrest in his sleep and that his death was not caused by the coronavirus. “He had been very tired for a few weeks.”

The Frenchman started drawing Asterix and Obelix in 1959, the two Gauls who compete with their fellow villagers against entire Roman cohorts. He originally worked with screenwriter René Goscinny. After his death in 1977, Uderzo also took on the stories.

In 2011 he announced his retirement. He had then made 34 albums and 11 feature films. There is also an Asterix amusement park not far from Paris.

Since his retirement, four albums have been released, written by Jean-Yves Ferri and signed by Didier Conrad.