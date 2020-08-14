Aston Merrygold wanted to drive around looking for troll who targeted son, 2, with racist abuse

ASTON Merrygold has admitted he wanted to drive around looking for the troll who targeted his son, 2, with racist abuse.

The singer, 32, told the Loose Women panel today that he saw red and “the rage boiled over” after he spotted disgusting comments published on the toddler’s own social media page last month.

Aston was invited on the ITV show to share his family’s shocking experience and said he immediately wanted to lash out at the troll who targetted little Grayson.

He said he’d always been able to manage his anger when he’d received racist abuse in the past – but he cracked when he spotted the comments about his firstborn from a troll with the Instagram handle @wickyaard.

He said: “Honestly I’ve had a thick skin since I was young, but as a parent I’ve never had an experience like that.

“The rage boiled over, I thought ‘I have to get in my car and find that person’. Abuse is one thing but that being thrown into the mix as well I was overcome with rage and my partner had to calm me down.

“Then I was like, ‘OK we need to tackle this the right way, we need to make this public.”

Grayson got his own Instagram account, which is managed by Aston and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards, in December 2019.

Since then, the adorable two-year-old has gained an impressive 15,300 followers.

Aston defended giving his son an Instagram account, saying it is completely managed by him and wife Sarah.

He told viewers: “I’ve grown up as a black man. I’ve never hidden and been ashamed of that so I’ll teach my son to be the same thing.

“In this situation, it’s an account we use to celebrate our son. Even on the account it says I run the account, so no matter who this is, that’s (trying to get) my attention “

The JLS star revealed pals told him to ignore the abusive comments, but he decided to go to the police instead.

Asked what people should do when they see abuse on social media, he said: “Contact the police, contact Instagram, let them now. A lot of people said to me ‘you should stay positive and ignore it’ but the more we ignore it the more you let it happen.”

Aston immediately took to his Instagram Story last month when he came across the remarks on his son’s page, and he begged fans to help him track down the troll.

He wrote at the time: “I need to know who this person is ASAP because from when you think you can move like this and write s**t on my sons page.”

He added: “You got the wrong one mate! So any information on @wickyaard need thrown my way now.”

The musician also shared a screenshot of the troll’s account, which was set as private and featured actor Woody Harrelson as their profile picture.

Aston’s celebrity pals rushed to comment on the post, with Alexandra Burke writing: “This just makes me so angry.”

Aston and Sarah Louise are also proud parents to son Macaulay, who they welcomed into the world last month.

The former X Factor star announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world baby boy 💙. Macaulay Shay Merrygold 12:52pm 5/6/2020.”

The couple confirmed they were expecting a second baby in December 2019.