Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt’s newborn was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID.

Kevin Wendt is having a “tough week” after learning that his entire family has tested positive for COVID-19, including his 1-month-old son, Auggy.

In a lengthy caption to his Instagram post on Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed the sad news, as well as the fact that Auggy had been hospitalized after contracting a fever.

COVID is also afflicting Wendt’s fiancee, Astrid Loch.

“Our family has covid, and it isn’t being gentle with any of us,” Wendt wrote in his caption.

“Astrid got a bad flu, then Auggy got a fever, which was diagnosed as covid as well.”

Wendt, 37, said it “breaks our hearts” to see Auggy “sick and in pain at 4 weeks old.”

Wendt said his symptoms have been so bad that he couldn’t even drop off dinner for Loch at the hospital.

KEVIN WENDT (@kevin.c.wendt) shared a post on Instagram.

“Because of the new variant and the unknowns surrounding transmission, I’ve been keeping a close eye on my little guy until my symptoms have passed,” Wendt explained.

Wendt, who proposed to Loch in 2019 after meeting on a Bachelor spinoff, said the family will be in seclusion until after the holidays.

Despite the dire circumstances, Wendt is trying to remain upbeat.

He praised Loch for her bravery and for being the family’s glue.

Wendt said, “[She] is such a champion.”

“She went into mama bear mode and didn’t miss a beat.”

“If anything, this week has reassured me that my baby boy is strong, and Loch “was born to be a mom,” he said.

KEVIN WENDT (@kevin.c.wendt) shared this.

Wendt and Loch are the most recent reality stars to have had their children infected with the virus.

Jamie Otis, star of Married at First Sight, said she was “absolutely shocked” when she learned that her and Doug Hehner’s 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Hendrix was “tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick,” according to his family.

“The next day, we found out he has COVID,” Otis wrote in a long and emotional Instagram caption.

“Well, he’s got COVID.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Bachelor Nation’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt’s Newborn Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEVIN WENDT 🇨🇦 (@kevin.c.wendt)