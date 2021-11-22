Astrid Loch of Bachelor in Paradise Shows Postpartum Body 3 Days After Giving Birth: Photo

Astrid Loch, star of Bachelor in Paradise, shows off her postpartum body three days after giving birth in this photo.

Astrid Loch took a selfie three days after giving birth, showing her bare stomach.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, captioned her Monday, November 22, Instagram Story, “I’m amazed how this body grew with me the last 40 weeks.”

“And how have you known what to do for the past three days?”

She went on to say that she “love[s]” both her belly and postpartum diapers.

On Saturday, November 20, the Bachelor alum gave birth to her and fiancé Kevin Wendt’s first child.

The ex-reality stars didn’t tell their Instagram followers about the news until the next day.

“My entire world,” the former plastic surgery office manager captioned a social media post on Sunday, November 21, that obscured the infant’s face.

“I was born on 11202021, and I’m finally at home with the rest of the @thewendtgang.

Sorry for keeping you all waiting; we just needed to enjoy this moment for ourselves.”

Raven Gates, who is pregnant, said she was “so happy” for the new mom, and Jenna Cooper said, “Aww yay! Congrats!”

“November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” the firefighter, 37, wrote in a separate post.

She is my absolute hero for everything she has gone through in the last two days in the hospital, as well as the last two years of trying to get this perfect munchkin into @thewendtgang.

I never imagined there could be such a thing as love.”

The Canadian native proposed to Loch in August 2019, but the couple has had to postpone their wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After in vitro fertilization, the Bachelor Nation members announced in May that their first child was on the way.

The then-expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, “A dream come true.”

“One of the first things @kevin.c.wendt and I discussed was how much we both loved children and couldn’t wait to have our own.”

My heart flutters when I think of Kev holding our little angel for the first time.

I couldn’t have imagined how incredible this would feel even in my wildest dreams.

… We struggled with fertility and naturally conceiving — it’s the most difficult thing we’ve ever faced, and I can’t wait to tell you more about how we got here.

However, today is finally the day for some good news.”

Astrid Loch of Bachelor in Paradise Shows Her Postpartum Body 3 Days After Giving Birth: Photo

