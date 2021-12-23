Astrid Loch of Bachelor Nation provides an update on her “scary” week after her baby contracted COVID-19.

Astrid Loch’s fiancé, fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Kevin Wendt, revealed earlier this week that their 4-week-old son, August, had been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

Astrid Loch of Bachelor Nation has updated fans on the health of her newborn son.

Astrid revealed they were “back home andamp; soaking up all the cuddles” shortly after her fiancé Kevin Wendt revealed their 4-week-old baby boy, August, had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

“This week was terrifying,” wrote the reality TV star alongside the Dec.

She was seen holding the child in a post on February 22.

“It was a nightmare watching Auggy get poked and prodded at the hospital while feeling completely helpless, but he was such a trooper, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the healthcare professionals who took such great care of our little guy.”

Astrid then issued a message, expressing her wish for “no other parent to have to go through what we went through this week.”

She went on to say, “This new variant is aggressive and spreading quickly.”

“Please stay safe this holiday season, and do your part to help those who aren’t.”

Several other Bachelor alums then chimed in with words of encouragement in the comments section.

Alexis Waters wrote, “Wishing you all a quick recovery!!!!!!!!!”

“I love you,” Vanessa Grimaldi added, “and I’m so glad you’re back home!!”

Kevin, 21, said the Bachelor in Paradise couple and their child had had a “tough week.”

“Our family is dealing with covid, and it is not being kind to any of us,” he wrote alongside photos of Astrid and Auggy in the hospital.

“Astrid had a bad case of the flu, and Auggy developed a fever, which was found to be contagious after testing.

August was admitted to the hospital at the age of four weeks, and seeing him sick and in pain breaks our hearts.

I became very ill yesterday, and today is even worse, so I couldn’t go to the hospital or even bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknowns surrounding transmission, I’ve been avoiding my little man until my symptoms have passed.

We’ll be in seclusion until after the holidays.”

He also thanked “the best mother and teammate there is.”

Kevin said, “@astridloch is such a champ.”

