At%20Athleta%27s%20Semi-Annual%20Sale,%20get%2060%%20off%20thousands%20of%20styles.

At%20the%20Athleta%20Semi-Annual%20Sale,%20you%20can%20get%20up%20to%2060%%20off%20thousands%20of%20styles.

You can achieve your New Year’s fitness goals in style with Athleta’s deals on leggings, tanks, jackets, and other activewear essentials.

Now that we’re in that strange week where time moves either extra slowly or extra quickly before New Year’s, let’s focus on getting you ready for a healthy and happy 2022!

Shop the Semi-Annual Sale at Athleta for sports bras, leggings, tanks, and other activewear accessories to help you achieve your fitness goals while remaining comfortable and fashionable.

For%20a%20limited%20time, you%20can%20save%20up%20to%2060%%20on%20bestselling%20women%20and%20girl%20styles!

Because there are over 1,000 items on sale, we dug a little deeper and found 10 styles you’ll want to add to your cart right away.

Scroll down to shop and save money!

This buttery soft sports bra will keep the girls in place while doing low-impact exercises or just lounging around the house.

These leggings, which come in three lengths: tall, regular, and petite, will cinch your waist while providing the coverage you need to work up a sweat in style.

You’ll want to wear this jacket on your early morning and late night runs now that the weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter.

For a sporty look, pair these bike shorts with an oversized sweatshirt and wear them to the gym or on the go.

Long-sleeved tops are essential during the colder months, and this one has thumbholes to keep you even warmer.

To add texture to your pilates or yoga workout, this velvet crop top features convertible straps that can be worn straight or crossed.

This lightweight jacket, which is available in sizes XXS-3X, will keep you warm and stylish as you brave the unpredictable weather.

This spacious, water-resistant duffle can hold an extra set of clothes, toiletries, as well as recovery tools and snacks.

Nothing annoys you more than having your favorite face masks fall to the ground while you’re out to lunch or at the gym.

They’ll be kept together in this mask bag, thankfully…

