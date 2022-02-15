At 17, I mistook myself for a pregnant virgin, which was humiliating when I had to explain what had happened to my mother.

At 17, I mistook myself for a pregnant virgin, which was humiliating when I had to explain what had actually happened to my mother.

Looking back, the only sex education we received in school was how to put a condom on a banana.

So, like TikToker Katie, if we were late on our period at the age of 17, we would have panicked and assumed we were pregnant.

The social media star claimed earlier this week that she took a pregnancy test as soon as she could and was terrified when it came back positive.

There was just one minor snag: the adolescent had never had sex before.

Katie – now 27 years old – explained how the first thing she did was call her ex-boyfriend to tell him the news in a viral video that has over 10 MILLION views.

When he didn’t answer the phone, the terrified teen texted his mother to ask what she should do, and she simply joked that she “needed a cigarette” to deal with the news.

Katie arrived at the baby’s father’s workplace as he was finishing his shift, desperate to speak with him, but he refused to speak to her.

Katie claims her ex told her she was pregnant, “Not with my baby!”

Katie had nowhere else to turn and had no choice but to tell her mother, who insisted on knowing when she’d had sex.

“I didn’t!” Katie exclaimed. “We never did!”

However, he did [ejaculate]in his [trousers].”

Katie’s mother, understandably, demanded to see the test right away, but the teen had already thrown it away in case anyone saw it.

Fortunately, she had kept the receipt, which is how the mother and daughter discovered her embarrassing error.

“What does OPK stand for?” the teen inquired.

He informed everyone that I had pretended to be pregnant.

I wasn’t destined to be the next Virgin Mary…

Her exasperated mother replied, “Ovulation Prediction Kit.”

“Had to buy an actual pregnancy test the next day,” Katie recalled.

It had been a negative experience.

“That same day, I got my period.”

I was only late because I was stressed and upset about the breakup.

“He told everyone I pretended to be pregnant.

“I was not destined to be the next Virgin Mary.”

“To be fair, the ovulation tests look EXACTLY like pregnancy tests,” one viewer said.

When I showed my husband one, I unintentionally scared him.”

“That was a wild ride,” said another.

“This was the best mini soap opera I’ve ever seen!” exclaimed a third.

