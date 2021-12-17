At a Chargers game with JAY-Z, Adele and Rich Paul hold hands, and LeBron James weighs in.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was a thriller, but Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in overtime had nothing to do with it.

Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, were in the spotlight.

On Thursday night, the 30-year-old singer and the powerful sports agent traveled to Inglewood, California, to visit SoFi Stadium, where the lovely couple was spotted sitting in a luxury suite holding hands.

The endearing moment was captured by ESPN cameras, but they weren’t the only ones who noticed it.

Who are Jay-Z and Adele’s plus ones???? https://t.co/36XFD9Xajv

JAY-Z and LeBron James’ childhood friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, were on hand to support the couple.

James, who isn’t one to pass up an opportunity to make fun of his sports agent and childhood friend, took to Twitter to call out Adele and JAY-Z’s entourage.

“Who the hell are Jay-Z and Adele’s (plus)1s???,” James joked on Twitter.

The NFL appearance comes nearly two months after Adele and Paul attended the Warriors-Lakers game at Staples Center in October.

At the time, an eyewitness told ET that the couple talked the entire night but were also “very engaged in the game!” and “seemed very close.”

By the way, that game was also a thriller, with fans witnessing the Warriors rally from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Lakers in the season opener, so Adele and Paul seem to have a knack for attending thrilling games.

In any case, the singer and her representative appear to be in good shape.

They first sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended an NBA Finals game together in Phoenix, and an eyewitness told ET that the two “seemed very happy” together after the game.

Adele and Paul made their Instagram debut in September.

