At a glamorous charity art auction, Pixie Lott and Emma Weymouth dazzle.

Pixie Lott, 30, and Emma, Marchioness of Bath, 35, posed for photographs at The Mandrake Hotel, where £13,000 was raised for Food for Life Global.

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard Jones, model Jack Guinness, Strictly pro Neil Jones, and Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli were among those in attendance.

Pixie wore a white floor-length gown that clung to her curves and was accessorized with a pearl headband and earrings. Emma wore a white floor-length gown that clung to her curves and was accessorized with a pearl headband and earrings.

Emma looked stunning in a plunging canary yellow gown with a silver flower and stem emblazoned on it.

Pixie was joined at the party by her fiancé Oliver Cheshire, and she recently revealed that she wants to start a “big family” because having her own children means the world to her.

The singer, on the other hand, is waiting for the right moment to marry her boyfriend Oliver after a nearly four-year engagement.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has caused the couple’s wedding to be postponed, they have decided to postpone it until the lockdown restrictions have been lifted completely.

“I’m a big family girl, a very big family girl,” Pixie said in an interview with The Sun.

For me, family is everything, so when I have the time, I would love to start my own family.

“When the time comes, I’d like to do that.”

It’s a wonderful thing to have.

“We had planned to have our wedding last year, but because everything is so up in the air now, we’ve decided to postpone it.”

‘There’s still a lot of planning going on behind the scenes, but we’re waiting for a time when there aren’t any restrictions or rules, because we don’t want that on the big day.’

In November 2016, Pixie and model Oliver got engaged outside of London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

