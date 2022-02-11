At a London nightclub, Adele judges a stripping competition with ‘UK Drag Race’ star Cheryl Hole.

Adele had a great time at London’s Heaven nightclub this week.

The 33-year-old British chart-topper stopped by the club shortly after taping an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where she appeared to crash the weekly G-A-Y Porn Idol stripping competition, which was hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

Adele, dressed in a cream-colored pant suit and a black bralette top, took the stage to say she was a big fan of Cheryl, who was eliminated from the reality drag show in season 1 after finishing fourth.

“You know how much I care for you, Cheryl.”

I’ve always admired you.

“F**k it, Cheryl Hole is one of my heroes,” Adele says in a fan-filmed clip.

“Can I please have a say so in who wins?” Adele asked Cheryl, clearly enjoying herself.

“You have final say, Adele.”

“You’re Adele, and I’m little old Cheryl,” Cheryl joked.

“I pick her,” the GRAMMY winner said after selecting one of the finalists.

100% of the time.

The topless contestant screamed and jumped up and down in her underwear, saying, “She’s sexy, f**king beautiful, f**king lovely.”

Adele was also caught on camera watching the competition and dancing to “It’s Raining Men.” At one point, she appeared to be so overcome with the stage performance that she jokingly fell down and was caught by some friends.

She also took to the stage, much to the delight of the audience, and performed a striptease on the stripper pole.

Cheryl’s real name is Luke Underwood, and she later posted several photos with Adele on Instagram, writing, “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too.”

Divalina, I adore you.

Backstage, Adele was photographed with drag queens Son of a Tutu and Alfie Ordinary.

The singer has had a busy week, winning three BRIT awards.

