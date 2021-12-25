At a new coffee shop, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal how they incorporated ‘The Bachelor’ into their holiday decorations.

At a new coffee shop, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal how they incorporated ‘The Bachelor’ into their Christmas decorations.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of their new coffee shop, Audrey’s, and revealed how they honored Bachelor Nation.

“I’m sure you’ve seen this guy before.

We use our friend Ben Higgins’ coffee,” Haibon, 33, told Us near the shop’s front door, displaying a sign with the former Bachelor’s face on it.

“It’s a non-profit called Generous Coffee.”

It’s some of the best coffee you’ll ever taste.

It’s a great cup of coffee for a great cause.”

Above the store’s fireplace, the couple, who are expecting their first child together, has a Bachelor-themed custom sign.

“On Monday nights, we watch The Bachelor while drinking wine,” it says.

“We have coffee and recap Tuesday mornings.”

The couple, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and married four years later, revealed that their coffee shop and lounge in Rhode Island is named after Iaconetti’s mother.

It also includes a massive mural created by one of their friends that incorporates all of their favorite things, including Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island, The Bachelor, coffee, and their family.

When it came to Christmas, the couple went all out to make their workplace more festive.

“We love this place for Christmas because it came with this stone fireplace that we decorated with a little wreath,” Iaconetti, 33, told Us.

“I had a little too much fun at Home Goods.”

Candle center pieces, a mini Christmas tree, and plenty of poinsettias adorned the space, which also has another fireplace near the reading nook.

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost joked, “We’re a little concerned that we’re starting off the place so strong, because the Christmas décor makes it so warm.”

Haibon also had a say in how the coffee shop would be decorated this year, claiming that her husband was in charge of the Christmas village.

“I really wanted Snoopy,” the cohost of the “Help I Suck at Dating” podcast told Us, “but Ashley wouldn’t let me.”

“I really imagined people coming in first thing in the morning, reading the newspaper, which is why we decorated like this.”

It has a living room feel to it.

