At a party with Kim Kardashian, Flavor Flav was ‘honored’ to be Pete Davidson’s birthday gift.

Flavor Flav recently opened up about what it was like to party with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian during their recent romance.

“When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, first and foremost, to me, that is family,” the rapper, 62, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 15, about his experience celebrating the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s birthday with the 41-year-old Skims mogul.

“And I felt so honored to be in their presence the entire night.”

One thing I can say is that Pete Davidson is a huge fan of Flavor Flav.

‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that,’ so Kim said, ‘OK, well, you’re going to have Flavor Flav for your birthday.’ She sent for me, and that’s how I ended up there.”

“I was the birthday gift, and check this out, because that man had so much love for me, I did something for the first time ever in my life,” the Flavor of Love alum continued.

I removed my clock from my neck and gave it to him, and I had never given a clock to anyone before.

Yes, I gave Pete Davidson my clock and a book.

He said, ‘Flav, I want you to be my adopted father,’ and I signed a book and everything.

While the “Fight the Power” singer acknowledged that “only them two know” their relationship, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of it.

“They just invited me into the circle,” he told the outlet, “but I don’t know the whole [story].”

“Plus, man, that’s Kim and Pete.”

I’d rather they told me about their predicament than I tell you about mine.

But I’m grateful to them for allowing me to be the first to publicize the photo of the two of them together.”

Following their initial connection during her SNL hosting debut in October, the King of Staten Island star and the KKW Beauty entrepreneur sparked dating rumors a month later.

The pair made headlines in November when they performed “Harder Than You Think” for the New York native’s birthday.

