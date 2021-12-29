At a San Francisco art museum, Kim Kardashian cuddles up to her 3-year-old daughter Chicago after fans suggest the toddler should be a MODEL.

Kim Kardashian snuggles up to her 3-year-old daughter Chicago at a San Francisco art museum after fans suggested the toddler be a MODEL.

During a recent visit to an art museum in San Francisco, KIM Kardashian snapped a sweet photo of herself cuddling close to Chicago, three.

The tiny tot’s fans have been pleading for her to try her hand at modeling.

On Wednesday, Kim, 41, shared two photos with her youngest daughter on Instagram.

She and Chicago appeared to be sitting in front of a large screen with art projected on it in the first photo.

Kim made a kissy face, while her daughter, dressed in all-denim and sparkly boots, smiled for the camera.

Kim kissed Chicago’s face in the second photo, looking at a piece of paper in her hands as she did so.

“Team Lab at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the mother-daughter snap.

Fire, a tornado, a unicorn, a UFO, fish, robots, hearts, rainbows, and other emojis were among the emojis she used.

Kim has recently spent a lot of time with her kids, documenting much of their time together on social media.

She and Kanye West, the father of her four children, are currently divorcing.

Chicago doesn’t always make an appearance on mom Kim’s social media pages or big sister North’s TikTok account, but when it does, fans go crazy.

Fans recently suggested that the toddler try modeling to follow in the footsteps of Kendall Jenner.

Chicago was photographed with Kim, North, Saint, and Psalm, as well as Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, for the card.

Kim’s Skims collection outfitted the family in matching loungewear.

Chicago stole the show, with fans speculating that she could have a successful modeling career one day.

“The worldwide bombshell supermodel Chicago West,” one follower wrote, while “She’s a whole model” was written by another.

“OMG Chi is a natural model,” wrote a third.

Following the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, which was significantly reduced this year, the photos were unveiled.

Kim shared photos of herself sitting on Santa’s lap with her fans to give them a peek inside the party.

She shared a number of photos, including candids, of her having fun with her children.

In one photo, Kim appeared to be having trouble keeping her children’s attention, while North gave a piggyback ride in another.

Pete Davidson, her boyfriend, was supposed to be there, but he couldn’t make it.

Kanye West was also expected to show up.

However, it does not appear that he was present.

In February, Kim divorced the rapper, and in October, she was linked to Pete, 28.

Kanye has made a number of…

