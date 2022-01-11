At a Walk of Fame event, ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino refers to Milo Ventimiglia as her’imaginary son.’

Milo Ventimiglia’s big break as Jess Mariano may have been thanks to Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Ventimiglia received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, more than 20 years later, with Sherman-Palladino traveling across the country to speak at the ceremony.

“This young boy, right here, came to me when he was very young.”

He was terrified when he walked in.

We didn’t have a part for him when he came in, but he walked out the door, and I was like, ‘Don’t let him leave.’

Get rid of his pass.

Take his car keys from him.

In her speech, the Gilmore Girls showrunner said, “We are getting him on the show.”

“And for him, we created Jess.”

On the show, Ventimiglia played Rory Gilmore’s love interest, and he returned for the revival — A Year in the Life — and will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Sherman-Palladino’s Amazon Prime show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Maisel is a character from the film Maisel.

Ventimiglia was described as the son the writer and creator never had in her speech.

“I joke with Milo that if I could have had some kind of great achievement, I would have had a kid who turned out like Milo,” she said.

“Instead, I took him in.”

He’s what I refer to as my imaginary child.

It’s also great because I didn’t have to pay for his college education, feed him, or buy him anything.

‘Are you wearing a sweater?’ I have to ask every now and then.

I’m grateful.”

ET spoke with Sherman-Palladino after the award was given to the star of This Is Us, and she continued to gush about him.

“I’m a huge fan of his, not only because I adore him, but also because I refer to him as my imaginary son.

“But I just think he makes the world a better place,” she told ET. “[He] makes this business a better place.”

“I know that I can count on him for anything, you know,” she joked, adding that Ventimiglia has always been and will always be there for her.

It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m in jail in Tijuana, funny story, come get me.’ I think he’d come get me out of Tijuana jail.”

She’s the one.

