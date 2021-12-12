At an intimate wedding, David Beckham beams alongside his newlywed father Ted and millionaire bride Hilary Meredith.

At an intimate wedding, David Beckham, best man, beams alongside his newlywed father Ted and millionaire bride Hilary Meredith.

In a new photo from his father’s private wedding to millionaire solicitor Hilary Meredith, David Beckham is all smiles.

In a black suit with a white flower on his lapel, the former England captain, who was best man on the day, looked dashing.

He stood beside Hilary, 62, who was dressed elegantly in a satin wedding gown and white jacket, while Hilary’s bridesmaid daughter Charlotte was dressed in a navy gown.

Ted, 73, seemed to have splurged on a set of gleaming new teeth just for the occasion.

David, 46, was joined by his wife Victoria, 47, and three of their children at the intimate gathering.

They arrived at the historic Temple, part of central London’s law district, in a fleet of blacked-out vehicles just before 3 p.m.

“It was a small private affair with only a handful of close family and friends, including David, Victoria, and three of the children,” a source said.

“David was best man, and he did everything a best man should do, including holding the rings and giving a speech.”

“Ted is in his seventies, and Hilary is in her sixties,” says the narrator.

They didn’t want to make a big deal out of it because it was their second wedding, but their entire family was overjoyed to be there.”

Victoria, 47, her son Romeo, 19, and his girlfriend Mia Regan, 19, arrived first, followed by David’s sister Louise, 49, and her partner Kevin Briggs, 48.

Mia shared an Instagram story photo of Romeo and her in a car with the caption “true love xxx” two hours before the wedding, which Romeo reposted.

Minutes later, David and Ted were escorted inside with their new gnashers.

Harper, David and Victoria’s ten-year-old daughter, and Cruz, David and Victoria’s youngest son, were also present, despite the fact that their oldest son Brooklyn, 22, was believed to be in the United States.

In 2019, Hilary met Ted at Broughton House Veteran Care Village, where they both volunteer for army veterans.

They moved to Cheshire and announced their engagement in March 2020, just as lockdown began.

After 33 years of marriage, Ted and David’s mother Sandra divorced in 2002.

Ted later wrote an autobiography about it, which caused a schism between him and David.

After Ted’s heart attack in 2007, the two reconciled.