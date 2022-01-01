At around the same time, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles started dating.

Around the same time, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles began dating.

For years, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have been the subject of relationship rumors.

Several news outlets have addressed the rumors, but neither party has confirmed or denied them.

After being introduced by their managers, Kendall and Harry were first seen getting cozy in 2013.

They broke up, but were seen on a yacht in Anguilla two years later, sparking reconciliation rumors.

The two were never officially confirmed as a couple, but they were rumored to have dated on and off.

They reunited at the 2019 Met Gala and months later on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Despite the fact that Kendall and Harry have never publicly discussed their relationship, Harry is rumored to have written a song about his alleged former fling.

When basketball player Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were photographed outside a rest stop in Sedona, Arizona in early 2020, rumors began to circulate.

The couple was photographed spending more time together in the months that followed.

Kendall and Devin have been friends for a long time, as they used to go on double dates with Ben Simmons and Jordyn Woods when they were dating.

In the fall of 2020, things got hotter as the couple began to show more interest in one another and go on more romantic dates.

Kendall confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021 by posting an adorable photo of the two on Instagram.

Kendall shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram stories for Devin’s birthday on October 30, 2021, with the caption “happy birthday best friend.”

Devin on FaceTime was the subject of her next story, which featured three red heart emojis over his face.

Recently, the couple took a vacation together.

Olivia Wilde, 27, and Harry Styles, 27, had been dating for a few weeks when it was reported in January 2021.

“[Olivia and Harry] were in Montecito, California, for a wedding this weekend,” a source told People magazine.

“They were affectionate with their friends, holding hands and smiling.

They’ve been dating for a couple of weeks.”

At the time, the two were attending a wedding in California and shared a room for the night.

“They shared a room and did everything together,” the source continued, “and they had a wonderful time and are very happy.”

The 37-year-old had previously been in two long-term relationships, one with Tao Ruspoli.

Ruspoli, 45, is a musician, photographer, and filmmaker.

In 2003, in Washington, Virginia, the couple married.

However, the couple announced their separation eight years later…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.