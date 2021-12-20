At Bethany Joy Lenz’s Holiday Party, see the One Tree Hill cast’s mini reunion.

At Bethany Joy Lenz’s Holiday Party, catch the One Tree Hill Cast’s Mini Reunion.

We’re officially in love with Bethany Joy Lenz after she reunited with some of her One Tree Hill co-stars for her holiday party.

Take a look at the cast’s photos from the celebrations.

We don’t want to be anywhere else but here for the party.

Bethany Joy Lenz, who starred in One Tree Hill, hosted a holiday party over the weekend that doubled as a mini reunion because some of her castmates were in attendance.

Sharon Lawrence (who played Sylvia), Shantel VanSanten (who played Quinn), and Paul Johansson (who played Dan) were among Bethany’s co-stars who got together for the celebration more than nine years after the show ended, giving fans all the feels.

“It wasn’t until I was in my thirties that I started hearing the same compliment from many different people every time I would throw a party,” Bethany captioned a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram on Dec.

(19.)

“‘You have some incredible friends, Joy.

That wasn’t always the case.’

This kind of group has taken a lot of time, trial, and error to form.

I adore every single one of you.

Friends, you are one of those amazing people that everyone else was talking about!!” Thank you for coming and sharing your love and spirits!

“You’re all aware that I’m usually very private,” she added.

“However, now, more than ever, we require warmth, inspiration, and the Christmas Spirit.”

“My lovely friend, being in your happy home is a gift, sharing stories with your tribe is rejuvenating, and feeding you (hashtag)persimmonbread makes me so happy!” Sharon replied, as if the caption alongside the photos wasn’t sweet enough.

One Tree Hill co-star Daphne Zuniga (who played Victoria in the series) was also present for the festivities, but she just missed the photos.

“I wish I got a photo with you!! Or one at all! Such a fun party,” the actress said.

Despite the fact that a few of Bethany’s co-stars were unable to attend the holiday extravaganza, it is clear that the actress and her co-stars are still very much in love.

“Can’t believe I missed this by ONE WORK DAY!” said fellow alumSophia Bush, “but my mom had the BEST TIME!”

