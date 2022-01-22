At Bob Saget’s memorial service, John Stamos delivers a moving speech.

At Bob Saget’s memorial service, John Stamos delivers a heartfelt speech.

Bob Saget will never be able to replace John Stamos as a friend.

Last Friday, the 58-year-old actor gave a moving and heartbreaking speech at the memorial service for his Full House co-star, Bob Saget, in Los Angeles, which paid tribute to their decades-long friendship.

The Los Angeles Times published Stamos’ full tribute to Saget, in which he discussed how much Saget was loved by his fans as well as his many friends and loved ones.

He said, “I just wish he knew how much the world loved him while he was here.”

“I spent many a night attempting to persuade him of how much he was loved (or perhaps it was the other way around — him attempting to persuade me of how much he was loved).”

But that was just bluster from Bob.

He had no idea his death would have such a lasting effect.

This is the kind of coverage that speaks to someone who had a genuine connection with people, not just for a moment, but for generations.”

When Stamos realized how close they were, he channeled some of Saget’s more raunchy comedy, which he was known for when he wasn’t playing Danny Tanner on Full House.

“Being associated with him at this moment in time is one of the great honors of my life,” he said.

“I’ve received tens of thousands of texts, emails, and phone calls from people who expressed their condolences for my 35-year friendship.

People have even sent flowers, as if I had lost my wife.

We were like an old married couple when we were together, all bickering and no sex.”

Stamos admitted that they didn’t always get along, but that they cared deeply about each other in the end.

After a minor squabble last summer, Stamos apologized to Saget, who in turn wrote him a beautiful birthday tribute, referring to him as his “brother.”

Bob (@bobsaget) retweeted this.

Stamos said, “I might just read that every day for the rest of my life.”

“When my parents passed away, Bob was there for me like no one else.

As he hosted my father’s funeral, he told dirty jokes and talked about himself.

He was there for me through divorces, deaths, despair, and difficult times.

He’d shown up.

