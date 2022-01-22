At Bob Saget’s memorial service, what did John Stamos say?

JOHN Stamos gave a moving tribute to his late friend Bob Saget at his funeral on January 14.

Saget’s wife, fans, and his Full House family have paid tribute to him as they try to cope with the loss of a dear friend.

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full House in the 1990s, died on January 9, 2022, just hours after performing at his comedy show in Orlando, Florida.

Five days later, his funeral was held, and his 35-year friend John Stamos delivered an emotional eulogy about a friendship built on support, love, and the occasional dirty joke.

When Stamos’ parents died, Saget became his “rock” and “was there for (him) like no other,” he said.

“As he hosted my father’s funeral, he told dirty jokes and talked about himself,” Stamos said in the eulogy.

“He stood by me through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark times.”

He was there for me through love, marriage, the birth of a child, and happy times.

“He was the only person who could save me.”

Stamos said he has spent days refusing to let go of Saget’s life, legacy, and friendship, but he now realizes he doesn’t have to.

Every memory they shared will include his friend.

“Bob loved with all he had,” Stamos explained.

“He taught me to be fully present with the people I care about.”

I hope he internalized my feelings for him.”

According to Stamos, Saget was a “neurotic neat freak” who was type-cast in his role as Danny Tanner, who in several episodes displayed his need for an orderly and overly clean home.

Although they met on the set of Full House, Saget revealed in a 2017 interview with People that he and Stamos did not get along for the first four years of the show.

Their different lifestyles initially drove a wedge between them, according to Saget, who said the show lasted from 1987 to 1995.

“I was a comedian, I was married, and John was a teen idol who had gone on to become a really good actor,” Saget explained at the time.

According to Saget, Stamos was a stereotypical ladies’ man who had women “traipsing” through the set, setting a negative tone in their relationship.

In his eulogy, Stamos acknowledged that their relationship had a rocky start, but blamed it on their different personalities and approaches to each scene.

Stamos’ approach for Saget was “cracking slightly inappropriate jokes that would routinely land him in little “meetings” with the mothers,” but

