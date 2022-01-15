At Bob Saget’s tragic funeral, John Stamos, Bob Saget’s full-time costar, and good friend John Mayer share a long embrace.

John Stamos, Bob Saget’s full-time co-star, and good friend John Mayer share a long embrace at the late actor’s tragic funeral.

At the funeral of co-star and friend Bob Saget, John Stamos and John Mayer were spotted sharing a long, emotional hug.

At the age of 65, the actor-comic passed away in Orlando.

Bob’s longtime friends were photographed hugging as they stood in front of an open hearse carrying the Full House star’s casket.

They were both wearing black masks over their faces.

They were dressed in dark suits and appeared to be embracing for quite some time.

Prior to his death, both the actor and musician, both 58, were seen spending time at the home Bob shared with his wife Kelly Rizzo.

The couple, like others who came to pay their respects after his death, appeared stoic.

Kelly, 42, was waiting for Stamos outside the house and hugged him.

He was wearing a mask during their first meeting, but was seen in his car without it, looking distraught.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life…” tweeted Stamos on the morning of the funeral.

On Friday, many of Bob’s co-stars and friends attended his funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks at Mortuaries at the Tanach Chapel.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jeffrey Ross, Mike Binder, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Lori Loughlin.

Also in attendance were Judd Apatow, Marc Maron, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, and Seth Green.

During the service, Mayer assisted in carrying the coffin.

Kelly gave a moving speech that drew laughs, according to a source on the scene, in which she referred to her late husband as “Batman” and described him as her hero.

According to the insider, she expressed her gratitude for being his wife, saying he was her harshest critic in the kitchen and her staunchest supporter overall.

“She also joked about how he didn’t know what she did for a living, she was very composed and had mourners laughing, but she broke down in tears near the end as she expressed her love for Bob,” the source continued.

According to the source, former Walt Disney Attractions president Paul Pressler delivered a speech at the funeral.

He referred to the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos as a “brother” and delivered an expletive-laced speech in which he detailed everything Bob had taught him over the years.

Bob’s daughters, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, also took the stage to deliver their own tributes.

Many of the mourners who attended the funeral were seen at Kelly and Bob’s home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, prior to the service.

Around 4 p.m. on January 9, the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department arrived at Bob’s hotel in Orlando…

