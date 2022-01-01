At CBBC, Fearne Cotton and Jake Humphrey reveal ‘aggressive’ off-screen chemistry.

Fearne Cotton and Jake Humphrey discuss their ‘aggressive’ off-screen chemistry on CBBC.

CBBC has been described as “aggressive and catty” by presenters Fearne Cotton and Jake Humphrey.

They claimed that while families only saw happy faces, tears were streaming down the screen as egos clashed.

Fearne said she was “very unhappy” after working on the channel from 2001 to fronting Top of the Pops.

Another veteran of children’s television, Formula One host Jake, 43, said: “CBBC was probably the most competitive, aggressive, and catty place.”

“Everyone was in their early twenties.”

“Everyone wanted to be the next big thing,” says the narrator.

“Have you ever seen a dressing room with so many tears?” he asked Fearne, 40, on a podcast.

“I used to stay away from it,” she explained.

It was too frightening for me.”

Jake, 43, hosted CBBC's Fame Academy coverage and presented BAMZOOKi, Against All Odds, and Rule The School.

Fearne joined around the same time as Reggie Yates in 2001 and co-hosted children’s science show Eureka TV, Finger Tips with Stephen Mulhern, Smile, and Only in America.