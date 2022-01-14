At Cirque du Soleil, Pippa Middleton makes a rare public appearance with her husband James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton Makes a Rare Public Appearance at Cirque du Soleil With Husband James Matthews

While Pippa Middleton and James Matthews usually keep their relationship private, the couple made an exception to attend Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA show in London on January 13.

13

Pippa Middleton, 38, and her husband James Matthews, 46, went to see Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, January 25.

13, arriving hand in hand at the venue.

Pippa wore a coordinating red ensemble underneath a black coat for the event, accessorizing with a matching clutch, heels, and earrings.

Pippa loves to recycle a good look, just like her sister Kate Middleton, 40.

The red top and pants appeared to be the same ones she wore to James’ brother Spencer Matthews’ non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo.’s 2019 launch.

For their viewing of the Cirque du Soleil performance, James dressed in a navy suit with a light blue shirt.

The public appearance was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the private couple.

They last appeared in public together in July, when they attended Wimbledon.

Last May, Pippa and James celebrated the fourth anniversary of their marriage.

Fans may recall that they married in St. Louis.

The bride walked down the aisle in a custom lace gown by Giles Deacon, a tulle and pearl veil by Stephen Jones, and a Maidenhair Fern tiara by Robinson Pelham at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England in 2017.

Prince George, Kate and Prince William’s son, served as a page boy, and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, was one of the bridesmaids (Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, had not yet been born).

Pippa and James now have their own two children.

They welcomed a son, Arthur, in 2018 and a daughter, Grace, the previous year.

