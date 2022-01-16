At daughter Chicago’s birthday party, Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West ‘avoided each other by staying on opposite sides.’

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West ‘avoided each other at daughter Chicago’s birthday party by staying on opposite sides.’

A source exclusively told The Sun that KIM Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West ‘avoided each other by staying on opposite sides’ of daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party.

The rapper went on an Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, claiming she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the party just hours before he arrived.

Despite the morning chaos, Kanye West, 44, was photographed at the party, which also marked the fourth birthday of Kylie Jenner’s firstborn Stormi Webster.

According to an insider close to the family, the Yeezy mogul was seen talking with the momager, who only invited him to the house as damage control AFTER his public plea.

“Chicago and Stormi had their joint party at Kylie’s Hidden Hills house, which was supposed to be a fun family day but devolved into drama when Kanye went on a public rant about not being invited,” the source told The Sun.

“When he finally got the address, he arrived in a rental car around 1 p.m., driving himself without any security.”

“Once he started talking to the family, he seemed fine and was laughing and playing with Chicago; it seemed like he just wanted to be a part of her day and didn’t want to cause any trouble.”

The insider went on to say that the former couple had “no scene” during the daytime event because they barely spoke to each other.

“He and Kim didn’t make a scene, but they did spend the majority of the afternoon at opposite ends of the garden.

“He spoke with Kris and a few other family members, but there was no in-depth conversation with Kim at this time.”

“After about an hour, he left and drove himself back home.”

The sprawling bash included a pink bouncy castle, a massive balloon display reading “Stormi andamp; Chicago,” a modern ball pit, and a face painting station that many of the KarJenner kids enjoyed.

Kanye took to Instagram this morning to express his disappointment after attempting – but failing – to contact multiple members of the Kardashian family to inquire about where they were celebrating his daughter’s fourth birthday.

While driving around Los Angeles in his car, he slammed Kim, 41, and her mother, Kris Jenner, 67, and expressed his displeasure with having to go public just to wish his daughter a “happy birthday.”

“I’m just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in front of the whole world.”

I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was taking place…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.