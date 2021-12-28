At David and Victoria Beckham’s sprawling estate, Brooklyn Beckham twirls sister Harper, 10, before sharing a tender embrace.

At David and Victoria Beckham’s sprawling estate, Brooklyn Beckham twirls sister Harper, 10, before sharing a sweet embrace.

Brooklyn, VICTORIA and David Beckham’s oldest son, danced sweetly with their youngest child Harper, ten, as she laughed with delight.

The video of Brooklyn, 22, twirling his sister around on the dance floor before bringing her close to give her a peck on the head and a big cuddle was shared by the fashion mogul.

The two were dancing to a live band that had been hired to perform during Posh and Beck’s lavish Christmas celebrations.

“Someone loves dancing with their big brother love you @brooklynbeckham (hashtag)HarperSeven,” Victoria captioned the photo she posted on Instagram.

Fans praised her for her interaction and described her family as “beautiful.”

“Your family is so lovely and content.

“, said one supporter.

“I adore this family,” said another.

“The best ever family,” one person wrote.

After fans noticed David standing on tiptoes in a new family photo – so his son doesn’t tower over him – the siblings performed a cute dance.

Fans noticed the England football legend attempting to gain some height alongside his ultra-tall son Romeo, 19.

David, 46, is a little over 5ft9in tall, which is the average height for a male in the United Kingdom.

His second eldest son, however, is the family’s colossus, towering over everyone else in the snap.

“Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!” Victoria wrote on the clever photo, which showed the family all dressed up in their best outfits around a perfectly decorated tree.

Romeo, who is also a footballer, appeared to be attempting to gain height in his smart, gleaming shoes.

Victoria, 47, was photographed with her daughter Harper, who was dressed elegantly in green.

Brooklyn, Cruz, 16, David, and Romeo, all dressed in suits and ties, accompanied them.

David had previously shared a photo of the family’s dogs Olive, Sage, and Fig dressed in matching ‘Ho Ho Ho’ sweaters.

“So girls, this is what’s going to happen tomorrow How excited are we??,” he wrote.

“Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?” Victoria wondered.

