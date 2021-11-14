At Disney, there will be a Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spin-off.

Play “Agatha All Along,” Alexa.

On November 15th,

12, Disney confirmed that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will star in a WandaVision spin-off.

The series, titled Agatha: House of Harkness, will follow the wicked witch who wreaked havoc on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff.

Aside from that, the streamer only teased that the show will be “coming soon.” While we wait for more information, make sure to vote for Hahn in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards for Female TV Star of the Year.

We’ve got some exciting Marvel news for you, hon.

On October 4th,

Disney and Marvel Studios are working on a series based on Agatha Harkness, according to Variety.

Even if this means there won’t be a second season of WandaVision, at least we know we haven’t seen the last of Wanda’s witchy rival, Kathryn Hahn, who plays her wickedly witty self.

We’ll cast every spell we know to make this show happen, especially since WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer has been tapped to helm the project, should it go forward, according to the publication.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps in typical Marvel fashion, with neither the studio, Disney, nor Hahn’s representatives responding to our requests for comment.

With her portrayal of Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor Agnes, who was actually a witch named Agatha “all along,” one who was resistant to Elizabeth Olsen’s character’s powers, Hahn quickly became a fan favorite in the Marvel universe.

Wanda learned about her Chaos Magic thanks to this witch, and she transformed into her Scarlet Witch persona, which we’ve been waiting to see since the first appearance of Olsen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Wanda was able to fully embrace her power as a result of this transformation, and she was able to defeat Agatha by trapping her in her local-gossip alter ego.

We’re sure Hahn is excited to don Agatha’s villainous robes again, as she told Karamo on Live From E!: 2021 Emmys that she had “such a fondness” for WandaVision.

“On a Friday night, it’s rare to have a show that the whole family wants to sit around and watch,” she added.

“I got to see it with my family; it was a truly unique experience.”

Let’s begin the countdown while we wait for news on the WandaVision spin-off…

