At her and Carter Reum’s Wedding Carnival After-Party, Paris Hilton looks stunning in pink.

Paris Hilton Attends Her and Carter Reum’s Wedding Carnival After-Party Looking Pretty in Pink.

With her most recent style statement, Paris Hilton has taken “blushing bride” to a whole new level!

The Paris In Love actress married businessman Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov.

On Friday, Nov. 11, the couple continued their wedding celebrations with a fun and festive carnival-themed after-party at Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Pier.

The Simple Life alum stole the show in a custom Alice Oliva gown to commemorate the occasion.

A ruffled crystal-encrusted tulle skirt and equally dazzling mesh sleeves complemented the bright flamingo pink design.

With matching platform boots, a veil, and heart-shaped sunglasses, she finished off her perfectly pink ensemble.

Carter wore a bubblegum pink T-shirt with a navy blue jacket and matching pants to match his wife.

Throughout the night, the two lovebirds wore PDAs and flashed wide smiles, as if they were in total newlywed bliss.

Paris and Carter, according to her Instagram Stories, went all out for their celebration.

Not only did the couple provide plenty of carnival games and prizes themed after Paris, but they also served tasty treats like funnel cakes, hot dogs, and lemonade.

A carnival celebration would also be incomplete without a Ferris Wheel.

Nicky Hilton, Demi Lovato, Diplo, and others were among the celebrities who attended the couple’s after-party.

But don’t take our word for it; check out our gallery below to see inside Paris and Carter’s carnival celebration!