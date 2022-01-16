At her daughter Stormi and Chicago West’s birthday party, Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, looks stunning.

At Stormi and Chicago West’s birthday party, Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, looks stunning.

Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe pink to the joint birthday party for Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West, keeping with the Barbie theme.

Let’s go party, Barbie!

On January, Kylie Jenner dressed up for her daughter Stormi Webster’s and niece Chicago West’s joint birthday party.

15

To dispel rumors that she had already given birth to her second child, the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted two video selfies to her Instagram Story, one of which showed off her growing baby bump (and killer maternity style).

Kylie wore a bubblegum pink turtleneck catsuit with a matching pink oversized coat, which was perfectly in line with the party’s LOL Surprise! dolls and Barbie theme.

She accessorized with dangly earrings, pink eye shadow, long lashes, and mauve-colored lips while wearing her jet-black hair down and parted in the middle.

Stormi, Kylie’s four-year-old daughter, will turn four in February.

Travis Scott, a rapper.

In an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, the couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, were also seen hanging out at the birthday bash.

Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Chicago’s parents, Kim Kardashian and ex-Kanye “Ye” West, were also present for the fun-filled day.

Continue scrolling to see more of Kylie’s chic maternity looks.

On January, Kylie shared a photo from Stormi Webster and Chicago West’s fourth birthday celebration.

15th.

In January 2022, Kylie hosted a baby shower.

In an Instagram post from October, Kylie let the shadow do the talking.

21st, 2021, with the caption “growing” added.

On Oct. 1, Kylie posted a red-hot photo of herself wearing a full-body catsuit and matching trench coat, which she captioned with heart and flame emojis.

a)

Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story in September, “I really popped these last few weeks.”

24th, 2021

Kylie accentuated her growing baby bump with a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat on Sept.

number twenty-one

In this fashionable autumn ensemble, Kylie also declared she’s “ready for fall.”

While attending the LQS show at NYFW, Kylie flaunts her baby bump in a custom lace ensemble by designer LaQuan Smith.

The seductive ensemble draws attention to the star’s expanding stomach and leaves little to the imagination.

Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her second pregnancy at…

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink at Daughter Stormi and Chicago West’s Birthday Party