At Kylie and Kim’s birthday party for Chicago and Stormi, Caitlyn Jenner and ‘girlfriend’ Sophia Hutchins make a rare appearance.

CAITLYN Jenner and her “girlfriend” Sophia Hutchins made an unexpected appearance at Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s lavish birthday celebration for Chicago and Stormi.

Caitlyn, 72, and Sophia, 25, posed for a photo at the birthday party for their grandchildren.

The famous grandmother wore white jeans with a brown blouse and matching blazer in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

Caitlyn’s pal wore a black coat over her outfit.

Between the tall kid mascot costumes, the two stood.

In the background, a large display of pink balloons stood with a large sign spelling out Stormi and Chicago’s names.

Sophia discussed her relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum in the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef back in November 2020.

“Well, we are girlfriends, but we’re not like ‘girlfriends,'” the model said during the interview.

Do you understand what I’m saying? We’re great friends.”

“Caitlyn is like a parent figure to me, but we also have a business together now,” she continued.

“Well, you know, we work together, so it’s fun.”

That’s the best way to describe it: it’s all about family.

“It was never sexual,” she said in closing.

Sophia announced her relationship with the former Olympian athlete in July 2018.

Kim and Kylie’s daughters Chicago and Stormi recently celebrated their fourth birthdays with a lavish backyard bash.

The kids had a blast with a pink bouncy castle, a ball pit, and a face-painting station.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, stopped by the face-painting station with her three-year-old daughter True, while Kourtney Kardashian, 42, stroked one of the costumed characters as the party went on.

Kanye West, 44, was seen chatting with Kris Jenner, 66, in the backyard and appeared to be friendly.

Kim posted photos and videos from her child’s special day to Instagram.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns four today!” she wrote.

“I have a baby girl twin who is completely independent.

You are the most lovable, huggable, and cuddly baby girl on the face of the earth.

“The queen of all princesses!”

“I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could ever want,” she continued.

“You have brought so much joy to our family, and I love you so much!” Kim concluded.

Kim has three children with Donda, North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her baby daddy Travis Scott, 30.