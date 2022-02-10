At McDonald’s, what does Paris Hilton order?

At McDonald’s, what does Paris Hilton get?

On her new show, Paris in Love, INFLUENCER Paris Hilton reveals her favorite McDonald’s order.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what an international influencer and reality television star orders at McDonald’s.

Paris Hilton is a well-known businesswoman, innovator, podcaster, model, and many other things.

Paris Hilton is the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton hotel chain.

“Paris in Love,” the model’s own reality show, is currently airing.

She’s also married, having married Carter Reum at the end of 2021.

Carter, the son of Robert Reum, the CEO of Amsted Industries, one of the country’s largest private companies, proposed on a private island during Paris’s 40th birthday celebrations.

On November 11, 2021, the couple married.

The couple married at Paris’ late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate, where she is the granddaughter of the founder of more than 580 hotels.

The Bel-Air estate is worth (dollar)61.5 million, according to Forbes.

The model revealed what she orders at McDonald’s in the most recent episode of Paris’ reality TV show, “Paris in Love.”

Paris Hilton was seen hanging out with her brother Barron Hilton during the episode, according to E! News.

While the siblings are catching up, Paris suggests that they go to McDonald’s for a late-night snack.

“Oh my God, when have we been to McDonald’s?” says Barron.

Paris then asks her brother not to inform her husband because she is “on the ProLon cleanse with him.”

The model is seen ordering a hamburger, an Oreo milkshake, and a Sprite with her siblings at McDonald’s.

Because she is “being healthy,” the influencer’s meal is a medium size.

On Peacock, you can watch the reality TV show “Paris in Love,” which airs once a week.