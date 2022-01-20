At my fiancee’s hen do, my sister made a sick joke about my fiancee’s dead sibling – I can’t move on; it’s tearing our family apart.

AFTER pulling an “indescribably cruel” prank at their fiancee’s hen do, a woman has been barred from attending their sibling’s wedding.

The person explained to Slate’s Dear Prudence agony aunt column that their 20-year-old sister had announced at the party that she’d brought a “special surprise guest.”

“A skeleton dressed up in a sister of the bride t-shirt,” she said, as she wheeled out.

However, because the bride-to-be’s sister died when she was 16, the poster was taken aback by the fact that their sibling “did something so theatrically cruel.”

“She overstepped, but it was just a joke,” their family has told them in an attempt to persuade them to forgive their sister.

She enjoys being edgy, as you know.

She is inconsolably upset.

“C’mon, she’s a dunderhead, and it didn’t matter.”

She apologises profusely and simply wishes to return to her previous state.”

However, the individual has yet to hear from the sister.

They went on to say, “I have stood firm.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s the first time in my life.

I can’t just brush this under the rug because it was such an indescribably cruel thing to do (to anyone! whether I loved them or not).

“As a result, my immediate family (parents, brother, aunts, and cousins) will not be attending the wedding.”

“That’s all right.

I don’t give a damn.

The thing is, even my fiancee wants me to give in to keep the peace at this point.

“She claims that it’s not worth causing such a ruckus over a failed prank.”

It wasn’t a joke, though!

“No one would think that’s funny, and no one would expect people to laugh at it.”

And, despite their fiancee’s advice to leave things alone now rather than making things worse, the poster refuses to do so.

“I think I’m right, but no one else seems to think so,” they said.

I believe she is the one who is at fault, but at this point, I am solely responsible.”

“And no one is even attempting to persuade my sister to apologize! I believe she is the one who is at fault, but at this point, I bear sole responsibility.”

“I’m starting to wonder if I’m the one who’s doing this wrong by refusing to let it go?”

Jenee Desmond-Harris, Dear Prudence’s current agony aunt, responded to the letter, saying, “I don’t think you’re the bad guy! She hasn’t even apologized!”

“You should choose who from your family is invited to your wedding, and your fiancee can do the same for her family.”

She continued…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.