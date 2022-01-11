At Playboy Mansion, Crystal Hefner removed ‘everything fake’ from her body: I was’suffering internally.’

I Was ‘Suffering Internally’ at Playboy Mansion, Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From Her Body:

She’s starting to feel more like herself.

After years in the Playboy mansion, Crystal Hefner opened up about improving her relationship with her body.

“As most of you know, during my ‘Playboy’ years, I grew a sizable fanbase.

Certain photos attract a large number of followers quickly.

In a nutshell, sex sells,” Crystal, 35, who was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017, wrote on Monday, January 10 in a lengthy Instagram statement.

On the road to becoming her “real” self, the Girls Next Door alum revealed that she had struggled.

“I’m not sure if I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc… or if it was just expected of me or what,” she said.

“But now I can confidently and proudly say that modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will most likely remain that way for the rest of my life.”

“I am more authentic, vulnerable, and feel that I belong more to myself,” the model said, recalling “suffering internally” while trying to live for other people before deciding to remove “everything fake” from her body.

“I am my own.”

Crystal was concerned at the time that her decision would result in people unfollowing her after she noticed her follower count dropping.

“I was watching the girls with similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard,” the TV personality explained, noting that the situation didn’t last long.

“Most days, the number is increasing.

My female fans are now giving my male fans a run for their money.

Now I truly believe I have an army of supporters who care about what I do and see a real person behind the lens.”

“I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well,” she added, “because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else.” The California native also explained how her new perspective inspired her mission to “try and help in all ways” while still “staying true to myself.”

“I’m in love with you.”

Crystal’s open conversation comes after she previously revealed that she was on the verge of dying as a result of plastic surgery.

“I lost half my blood supply.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From Her Body: I Was ‘Suffering Internally’ at Playboy Mansion