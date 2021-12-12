At Ring of Honor’s Final Battle, a former WWE Superstar stuns everyone.

Ring of Honor’s Final Battle tonight featured wrestlers from all over the world, and ROH had a few surprises up its sleeve before the show ended.

When former WWE superstar Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) came out and surprised the crowd and the talent in the ring, it was one of the more shocking moments.

EC3 was in the ring, outmanned, when he took out a microphone and declared, “Free Titan.”

Then we saw Scherr, wearing a Control Your Narrative shirt, make his way to EC3’s side from the back of the ring.

He then proceeded to destroy everyone and clear the ring, as seen in the video below.

Scherr received a warm welcome at ROH Final Battle, and it’s unclear where he’ll go next.

He was supposed to make his Impact Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory, but that never happened.

We’re not sure if he’ll be back in Impact soon now that this is the final ROH event for the time being, but it was great to see him back in the ring.

@Adamscherr99 is HERE at (hashtag)FINALBATTLE!! pic.twitter.comrCuyQMteXx

Scherr discussed why he took a little longer to sign with anyone after being released by WWE during Control Your Narrative.

“There’s a reason for everything that happens.”

When one door closes, the number of other doors that open is astounding.

Scherr stated, “There are so many different opportunities.”

“I turned down a ton of money to do this, like an astronomical amount of money.”

There are days when I think about it and think to myself, ‘holy s-.’ Every three-letter word corporation out there has made me an offer and talked to me about my future plans.

‘First and foremost, I have something I want to do,’ I said. ‘One of them is this.’

Two was just getting a chance to live and breathe.

As I previously stated, my time with WWE was extremely fortunate, but it was also extremely time-consuming.

I visited my parents eight times over the course of five years.

Funerals, weddings, births, Christmases, and Thanksgivings were among the events I missed.

“Don’t get me wrong, the time was fantastic.

But I’m still a human being with comfort needs.

My parents and I are very close, and I…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Former WWE Superstar Shocks Everyone at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle