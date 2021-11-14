At Simon Huck’s pre-wedding party, Kim Kardashian jokes about her marriage.

At Simon Huck’s pre-wedding party, Kim Kardashian cracked jokes about her marriage.

Kim Kardashian is a jokester when it comes to marriage.

On November 6th,

The 41-year-old reality star attended a pre-wedding party for family friend Simon Huck and his fiancé Phil Riportella, who are getting married this weekend. She is currently divorcing Kanye West, her third husband.

Kim broke into an impromptu standup comedy routine while giving a speech about marriage at the bash, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in an Instagram Story video shared by fellow guest and mutual friend Derek Blasberg.

“I was a little bit perplexed because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself,” she joked, “so I don’t know what kind of advice and things I’m going to give you guys tonight.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, her seven-year-long husband and father of their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—in February.

Ye called the reality star his “wife” and said he was trying to “save my family and keep my family together” in a recent interview with the Drink Champs podcast.

Kim unleashed more jokes at Simon and Phil’s pre-wedding party, fresh off her well-received SNL debut last month and recent appearances with cast member and comedian Pete Davidson.

Another video from the party, whose poster is unknown but has gone viral online, shows Kim joking about her second wedding, to basketball player Kris Humphries, which she married in 2011.

72 days later, she filed for divorce.

Kim first married Damon Thomas, a music producer, in Las Vegas in 2000, and the couple divorced four years later.

Another engaged couple was present at Simon and Phil’s pre-wedding party: Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who proposed to the reality star last month after dating for less than a year.

Kim attended the star-studded wedding of her longtime friend Paris Hilton and Carter Reum the day before the party, and the wedding festivities continued Friday with an after-party at the Santa Monica Pier.