At Super Bowl 2022, Justin and Hailey Bieber will have a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

At Super Bowl 2022, Justin and Hailey Bieber will be seen on a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

During Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker were spotted on a double date.

A fantastic two-date night.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were among the many celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

13

Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber and Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker were among the supermodel BFFs in attendance.

Kendall, 26, wore a cropped white graphic te for the outing and shared a picture of her view of the stadium on Instagram stories.

Hailey, 25, wore a white tank top with a blinged-out necklace, while the “Yummy” singer wore a white tee, matching hoodie, and dark sunglasses.

Devin, 25, wore a long-sleeve white tee under a black short-sleeve zip-up.

Kanye “Ye” West, who is divorcing Kendall Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, attended the Super Bowl with his two eldest children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, in an Instagram video posted during the game.

Kendall and Ye attended the same event for the second time in a week on Sunday’s big game.

In February of this year,

According to photos obtained by E! News, the two were spotted out on July 7 at the Los Angeles hotspot The NICE Guy for a Sunny Vodka party with a slew of other A-listers.

“It seemed like Kendall and Kanye are on great terms,” a source who was present at the event previously told E! News.

Charlize Theron, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon were among the other celebrities who attended the Super Bowl.

Continue reading to find out who else was at the big game.

See Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at Super Bowl 2022