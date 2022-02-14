At Super Bowl LVI, Dwayne Johnson hypes up the crowd as he introduces the teams.

Dwayne Johnson has just realized a childhood dream of playing in the NFL.

At the start of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday, Johnson took the field at SoFi Stadium to introduce the NFC and AFC champions, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

Johnson enthralled the crowd with a speech that made fans feel as if they were in the ring with him, giving his trademark WWE stare.

Johnson began, “Finally, the Super Bowl has returned to Los Angeles.”

“It’s time, it’s time for a team to unleash a soul-crushing, unrelenting defense, a head-spinning onslaught of an offense, and finish what’s left undone, right here, right now.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the NFC champions, your Los Angeles Rams!” he continued.

Following a standing ovation for the home team, Johnson introduced the Bengals, who are vying for their first Super Bowl title.

“It’s time, ladies and gentlemen, for a team that has risen from the ashes to become one of the most feared, dominant, and absolutely electrifying teams in the NFL, to give their city its first Super Bowl win in franchise history, ladies and gentlemen, the champions of the AFC, your Cincinnati Bengals,” Johnson said.

“It’s time, it’s time for all of us here and millions around the world to witness these incredible players who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, pride, and legacy on this hallowed field because that is what champions do,” the Jungle Cruise star added before the game officially began.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is my privilege to announce that the Super Bowl has finally arrived.”

Johnson expressed his excitement for his big announcement on Instagram ahead of the big game, saying that playing in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl has always been his dream.

“Dreams aren’t just for children.

“Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY,” Johnson captioned a photo of himself entering SoFi Stadium.

“My greatest ambition was to play in the National Football League and win a Super Bowl.”

