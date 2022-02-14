At Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton delivers a flawless rendition of the national anthem.

On Sunday, Mickey Guyton performed a stunning rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick off Super Bowl LVI.

The country music superstar performed the song live from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a floor-length blue gown that glistened in the California sun.

From the second verse to the final run, the 38-year-old was accompanied by a choir dressed in all white.

The US Air Force Heritage Flight team flew over the stadium during the outstanding performance.

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr., as well as other athletes from the two competing teams, closed their eyes and took in the moment, feeling inspired.

The audience applauded the singer as she finished her flawless performance and brought the song home.

Guyton spoke with ET about the opportunity to perform on the big stage ahead of her performance.

“I believe that at some point in their lives, everyone would like to perform at the Super Bowl.

She explained, “I just never thought it was a possibility for me.”

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to the national anthem.”

Every basketball game at my high school, I sang the national anthem.

I’m very familiar with the song, but it was never a possibility.

But now that we’ve arrived, I’m completely awestruck and grateful,” she added.

During her time on stage, the “Black Like Me” singer also expressed her desire to “unite” America.

“You know, I’ve always wanted to do music and to be able to stand on this stage,” she said.

“This country is so divided, and there is so much going on, it’s difficult.”

This is my chance to be that Black girl from Texas who gets to sing and hopefully unite the country.

I’ll be accompanied by a choir comprised of all of America’s faces.

This is the America for which I would proudly display my American flag emoji.”

