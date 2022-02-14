At Super Bowl LVI, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have a royal night out.

The Royal Night Out for Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at Super Bowl LVI

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a night out in the stands at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren were seen keeping a low profile during the big game at Sofi Stadium.

Harry, 37, was dressed casually in a black blazer over a white shirt and wore a black mask.

Eugenie, 31, wore a baseball cap and light washed denim instead of her older cousin’s mask.

Meghan Markle and Jack Brooksbank, the royal couple’s respective significant others, were conspicuously absent.

Eugenie’s presence in the United States for the game has yet to be confirmed.

In the year 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles for the first time.

Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, are the couple’s children.

After announcing their retirement as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated.

Eugenie’s appearance comes just days after she and Jack celebrated the first birthday of their son August.

The royal wrote a sweet letter to her son last week.

Eugenie, 31, wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie!”

“With your smile and wave, you are such a special soul who brightens every room.”

You’ve made us incredibly proud.

“We adore you!” exclaims one of the group.

