At the 2006 Berlin Premiere of ‘Casino Royale,’ Daniel Craig created the ‘James Bond’ ending.

Since its inception in the 1950s, the James Bond film franchise has become a cultural icon.

The series is known for its stylish clothing, immersive action sequences, and stunning “Bond girl” actors.

However, the most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die, threw a major wrench in the franchise’s established formula, with an ending that left fans both shaken and stirred.

Daniel Craig, who has played Bond in several films, recently revealed that the shocking ending was conceived in 2006, shortly after the premiere of his first Bond film, Casino Royale.

When the plot of No Time to Die picks up, James Bond is an older, jaded agent who has been retired from active duty for five years.

Bond is enlisted by the CIA to locate a kidnapped scientist, which leads to him reuniting with a former love interest as well as a long-time foe.

Bond kills the villainous Safin, who is hell-bent on killing millions of people, at the end of the film.

Prior to his own death, however, Safin ambushes Bond and infects him with a deadly virus meant for Bond’s former love interest.

Bond dies on Safin’s island when it is bombed, saving millions of lives but also losing his own.

The ending will come as a shock to fans, as Bond has never died onscreen before.

The final performance of Daniel Craig as James Bond is a bittersweet farewell to the iconic character.

Explore the FYC digital experience now and learn more about the making of NO TIME TO DIE.

NoTimeToDieFYC (hashtag)https://t.co/HzGZlfQE0 (hashtag)https://t.co/HzGZlfQE0 (hashtag)https://t.co/HzG

Craig, who has played James Bond since 2006, admitted in a recent interview with Variety that it was his idea to kill off the character.

Craig came up with the idea while leaving the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale in 2006, according to Insider.

“I asked Barbara (Broccoli), ‘How many of these movies do I have to make?’ I don’t look at contracts or anything like that.”

She, too…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Daniel Craig’s final portrayal of James Bond marks a bittersweet farewell to the iconic character. Read more about the making of NO TIME TO DIE and explore the FYC digital experience now. #NoTimeToDieFYChttps://t.co/0HzGZlfQE0 — James Bond (@007) January 7, 2022