At the 2021 AMAs, JoJo Siwa Dons a Sleek, Grown-Up New Look

JoJo Siwa Debuts a Sleek, Grown-Up New Look at the 2021 American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa wore a more grown-up look to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night, ditching her signature bow and colorful outfits in favor of a more polished look.

The 18-year-old YouTuber wore a ruffled semi-sheer skirt with an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown on the red carpet.

“I wanted to be sleek tonight, but I was like, I can’t completely ditch out on colors, I gotta have a little something, something,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight about her decision.

Siwa will compete in the Dancing With the Stars finals on Monday night with pro partner Jenna Johnson, performing a tango and cha-cha fusion dance to Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” with Charli XCX and a freestyle dance.

On the red carpet, Siwa described her upcoming song as “so magical.”

“I am ecstatic,” she said, adding that the Gaga song is “probably the most meaningful song” to her.

“I’m not going to give anything away,” she continued of the upcoming performance, “but the last 20 seconds are the 20 seconds in this season that I am most grateful for.”

Siwa recently split with girlfriend Kylie Prew after less than a year of dating, so competing on Dancing With the Stars has been an emotional experience for her.

“There were days when all I wanted to do was go to rehearsals, dance with Jenna, and forget about everything,” Siwa explained.

“I was so grateful for that when I was going through a breakup and heartbreak.”

Over the last ten weeks, Dancing With the Stars has been my little happy place, and I’m grateful for that.”

It’ll be an emotional night, win or lose, as the Dance Moms alum prepares for the finale.

“I was saying today that I’m worried about looking like a sore loser because I’m going to be sobbing — not because I didn’t win, but because it’s over!” she joked to ET. Siwa will compete for the title alongside Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, and Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Dancing With the Stars

ABC’s ET

