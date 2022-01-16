At the age of 33, I began wetting myself and went through three pads per day; months later, I was told it was cancer.

At the age of 33, I began wetting myself and went through three pads per day; months later, I was diagnosed with cancer.

ANNA WAKEFIELD, 43, is a Norwich-based health and safety officer.

“When I awoke in my tent, I noticed my pyjamas were damp – I’d peed during the night.”

I was doing an 84-mile charity walk with three friends along Hadrian’s Wall, but we were all sleeping in our own tents.

I rationalized that I hadn’t woken up to go to the bathroom because I was so tired.

Even so, after the five-day challenge in May 2012, I made an appointment with a doctor and was referred to a urologist.

I was diagnosed with involuntary incontinence, but it made no sense to me because I was 33 years old, single, and had no children. I had no reason to have a weakened pelvic floor.

My symptoms worsened over the next nine months.

I used to go through three of the thickest incontinence pads a day at work as a health and safety officer for an insurance company, until I started leaking through the pads and my clothes.

It happened all the time, but especially when I sneezed or moved quickly.

Except for my mother, Eileen, 71, who once asked if I’d sat in something wet at the pub, no one noticed.

While it didn’t affect my self-esteem because I was able to conceal it, I was constantly worried because I knew something was wrong.

But I felt compelled to put my faith in the doctors.

The nurse didn’t notice nodules on my cervix until my smear test in January 2013.

I wasn’t concerned because, since my first smear at the age of 22, I’d had abnormal results every year, but they’d never amounted to anything.

However, a week later, I was summoned to my doctor’s office, where I was shocked to learn that I had cancer.

A scan revealed that I had a 7cm tumor on my cervix, which was pressing on my bladder and causing the leakage.

Tests later revealed that the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes.

It felt as if the ground had vanished beneath my feet.

The doctor assured me that it was stage 1 cancer and that if treated with a six-week course of chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted internal radiotherapy called brachytherapy, I would have an 80-85 percent chance of surviving for five years.

I informed my father, Stuart, 70, when I returned home.

As he grabbed me and hugged me, he was speechless and only said my nickname, ‘Oh, Treasure.’

I then called my sisters Helen, 45, and Laura, 40, before informing my mother Eileen, who had returned home from shopping.

She took a straight path…

