At the age of 37, Gaspard Ulliel, the star of Marvel’s Moon Knight and Hannibal Rising, died in a terrifying skiing accident.

Gaspard Ulliel, a HANNIBAL rising star, died after sustaining a serious head injury in a terrifying skiing accident in the Alps.

After the incident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region on Tuesday, the 37-year-old model and actor was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.

According to local broadcaster France Bleu, Ulliel, who has appeared in Chanel perfume commercials as well as film and television roles, was seriously injured in the crash.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to reports, the actor collided with another skier on the slopes at a crossing point.

Following the horrific collision, Ulliel was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, but the other skier involved was not.

According to the prosecutor’s office in Savoie, an investigation into the tragic accident is underway.

Multiple accidents have been reported in the region in recent days as a result of hard snow and ice on the slopes, according to mountain cops.

Ulliel played a young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising and Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He was also the face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel and appeared in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight.

Ulliel won a Cesar award for best actor in 2017 for his role in It’s Only the End of the World, in which he co-starred with Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

After starring alongside Audrey Tautou in the World War One drama A Very Long Engagement, he was nominated for a Cesar Award for most promising actor in 2004.

“French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Twitter.

The actor’s death comes just days after a five-year-old girl was killed when a skier collided with her on Saturday.

According to the prosecutor in Haute-Savoie, the man has been charged with manslaughter, with excessive speed being the most likely cause of the accident.

Michael Schumacher, a Formula One legend, was also airlifted to Grenoble Hospital in 2013 after a horrific ski accident on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps.

There will be more later…