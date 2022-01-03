At the age of 72, Igor Bogdanoff, a French TV star twin, died ‘from Covid,’ just days after his brother Grichka died of a bug.

Igor Bogdanoff, a French TV star twin, died ‘from Covid’ at the age of 72, just days after his brother Grichka succumbed to the bug.

The 72-year-old presenter died of the illness on Monday in a Parisian hospital, just six days after his late brother.

Igor’s death has yet to be determined, but relatives claim he had been in the hospital since mid-December.

“In peace and love, surrounded by his children and family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022,” his family said in a statement released by his agent.

Igor had been in intensive care since contracting the virus in December, according to Luc Ferry, a close friend of the couple and former French Minister of Education.

Grichka, his brother, died on December 28 after being admitted to a Paris hospital on December 15 with a severe illness after contracting Covid.

Grichka and Igor, according to a family source, were not vaccinated against the virus.

Before their divorce, Igor was married to Amélie de Bourbon Parme, a French writer and historian, and they had six children.

The Bogdanoff twins are best known for their eccentric personalities and style, as well as their signature, identical facial structures, which the pair insisted were not the result of plastic surgery.

The duo has appeared on a number of television shows, most recently on the French version of The Masked Singer.

The Bogdanoffs began their entertainment careers in France in the 1980s as hosts of the science fiction show Temps X.

They went on to host several other shows, mostly in the science fiction genre, including Rayons X in 2002.

Igor was a well-educated man outside of the entertainment industry, with a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the University of Burgundy.

After Grichka boasted about contributing to the source code, the twins became a symbol in the cryptocurrency community and the subject of a series of memes claiming they “invented Bitcoin.”

In the early 2000s, the Bogdanoffs were at the center of a controversy for publishing lengthy physics papers in scientific journals that their peers and media figures claimed were not sufficiently reviewed and full of false claims.

In 2010, the twins filed a defamation lawsuit against Marianne magazine, which was eventually dismissed by the courts.

Despite this, many of the twins’ claims were dismissed by the scientific community, and the “Bogdanoff Affair” papers are thought to be of little scientific value.

